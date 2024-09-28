Palike yet to act on HC demolition order on illegal structure in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Fighting illegal construction is often easier said than done.
Despite a long legal battle and a high court order on September 12, mandating the demolition of an illegal structure in Jayanagar 1st Block, the civic authorities are yet to take action.
The construction in question is located on 4th Cross, Jayanagar 1st Block.
Satyaprasad Keshavmurthy Mugalur, 67, first approached the high court in 2023. The initial petition was disposed of after the builder claimed to have filed an appeal with the BBMP chief commissioner, challenging notices and an order issued under Section 248(3) of the BBMP, which addresses plan sanction violations.
Mugalur later returned to the high court, submitting that the builder's appeal had been dismissed by the chief commissioner and requesting the court to direct the BBMP to act in accordance with the law. The court ruled in his favour, ordering the demolition of the illegal structure.
However, the petitioners allege that despite the court's ruling, the BBMP has neither stopped the construction nor taken steps to demolish the building.
When contacted, a BBMP engineer stated that during a site inspection, the builder presented a stay order from the court. "After consulting our legal team, we will determine the next course of action," the engineer said.
