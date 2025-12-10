Parappana Agrahara Central Prison jammers issue: G Parameshwara to hold meeting on December 22

<p>Belagavi: Home Minister G Parameshwara told the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday that he would hold a meeting on December 22 to discuss the issue of civilians being unable to use their mobile phones due to the jammers installed at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison in <br>Bengaluru. </p>.<p>He was responding to a question during the calling attention motion by Bangalore South MLA <br>M Krishnappa. </p>.<p>“Around 10,000 people are living there. It’s close to Electronic City. Schools and colleges are situated there. Due to this jammer, no one is getting phone connection. However, there are news items everyday that those inside the prison are making calls... “ Krishnappa <br>said.</p>.Jail warden at Central Prison Parappana Agrahara held for supplying drugs to undertrial prisoners, convicts.<p>Parameshwara explained that the Parappana Agrahara prison was on the city’s outskirts when it was built. </p>.<p>“There are 19 jammers inside the prison. But, as you said, they spoil jammers sometimes and phones go in somehow. We have conducted periodic raids, confiscated phones and are stopping it. However, if people outside need to use the phones, we need to make the jammers defunct, which we <br>cannot do. “</p>.<p>However, the Home minister said he held four meetings with four service providers - Airtel, BSNL, VI and Jio - on how the frequency can be reduced and people outside can be allowed to use <br />phones. </p>.<p>Parameshwara said he would hold another meeting on December 22.</p>