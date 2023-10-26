Parking restrictions for WC match on October 26

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has issued parking restrictions in view of the World Cup match at the city's M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. The restrictions will be in place from 7 am to 11 pm.
Parking is prohibited on Queens Road, MG Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street, Cubbon Road, St Mark's Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, and Nrupathunga Road.
The public can pay and park at 1 SOBHA Mall, Safina Plaza, Kings Road, the UB City parking lot, and the first floor of the BMTC bus stand in Shivajinagar.
Taxis can pick up and drop fans only on the stretch of Cubbon Road between BRV Junction and near the G7 gate of the stadium, while autos can be hailed only near the Cubbon Park metro station.