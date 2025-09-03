Patients at govt hospitals in Bengaluru to get ISKCON-cooked meals   

<p>Bengaluru: The Health Department, in collaboration with ISKCON, launched a five meal-a-day programme for patients admitted in KC General Hospital, Sir CV Raman Hospital, and Jayanagar General Hospital on Tuesday.</p>.<p>It was inaugurated at Sir CV Raman Hospital, Indiranagar, by Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.</p>.<p>The menu is set by ISKCON along with nutritionists of the Health Department to meet the nutritional needs of patients. It is also customised for patients with renal issues, pregnant women, lactating mothers, and children.</p>.<p>The general diet plan includes nearly 70 grams of protein. In place of egg, ISKCON is providing soya chunks.</p>.<p>Rava upma, broken wheat porridge, and pongal are usually served as breakfast. A robusta banana (big banana) is given as a mid-morning snack. Ragi balls of medium size, rice, sambar, and soya chunks are served in the afternoon. Tea and biscuits are provided in the evening. Chapathi, rice, vegetable curry, vegetable sambar, and soya chunks make up the dinner.</p>.<p>For patients with renal issues, the protein content is around 60 grams. Their menu is largely similar, except robusta bananas are replaced with buttermilk and sprouts are included at breakfast.</p>.<p>For pregnant women and lactating mothers, the plan ensures extra nutrition and food that supports milk production. They are given 200 ml of milk with a banana as a mid-morning snack, chikki in the evening, and oranges at dinner.</p>.WATCH: Man eats KFC chicken inside ISKCON's veg restaurant in London; viral video sparks outrage.<p>The paediatric diet includes 40 grams of protein. Children are served milk twice daily — once with a banana in the morning and once in the evening with chikki or biscuits.</p>.<p>The programme may be extended to all government hospitals in the city after a month. The department is also considering launching such initiatives in other districts with the support of NGOs.</p>.<p>Speaking at the event, Rao said, “The programme is for a year, initially. The department will pay Rs 1.38 crore. In schools, ISKCON is providing 'bisi oota' (mid-day meals) and are experienced in such service, hence, we collaborated with them. There were complaints against the current service providers.”</p>.<p>“The cooking will take place in the central kitchen of ISKCON in Rajajinagar and ISKCON crew will be responsible for serving each patient at their bedside,” said Chaithanya Dasa, Communication Manager at ISKCON.</p>