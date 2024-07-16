Pay fine for lane indiscipline on airport road in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Taking cognisance of speeding and lane indiscipline on the international airport road, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) on Monday warned to penalise violators if they do not follow the rules as displayed on signboards.
The speed limit on the airport road is set at 80 kmph. This rule remains for four-wheelers on the far right, or the overtaking, lane.
Two-wheelers must stick to the middle or the left lane, while slow-moving trucks must remain on the far left, or the heavy vehicles, lane. The speed limit on both these lanes is 50 kmph.
If the traffic police find vehicle users violating these rules, they can be penalised Rs 500.
Published 15 July 2024, 23:42 IST