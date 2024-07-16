Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Pay fine for lane indiscipline on airport road in Bengaluru

The speed limit on the airport road is set at 80 kmph. This rule remains for four-wheelers on the far right, or the overtaking, lane.
DHNS
Last Updated : 15 July 2024, 23:42 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Bengaluru: Taking cognisance of speeding and lane indiscipline on the international airport road, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) on Monday warned to penalise violators if they do not follow the rules as displayed on signboards. 

The speed limit on the airport road is set at 80 kmph. This rule remains for four-wheelers on the far right, or the overtaking, lane. 

Two-wheelers must stick to the middle or the left lane, while slow-moving trucks must remain on the far left, or the heavy vehicles, lane. The speed limit on both these lanes is 50 kmph. 

If the traffic police find vehicle users violating these rules, they can be penalised Rs 500. 

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 July 2024, 23:42 IST
BengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaBengaluru Airportfine

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT