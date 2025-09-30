Pay for parking on white-topped roads across Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is planning to convert white-topped roads with designated parking spaces into paid parking zones, with officials citing high construction costs and the city's worsening vehicle density.</p>.<p>The move follows a high-powered meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Shalini Rajneesh, attended by senior officials from multiple departments.</p>.<p>At the meeting, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) highlighted that the city has 1.2 crore vehicles, of which 82% are two-wheelers.</p>.<p>"There is a severe shortage of parking spaces. Presently, 1,194 km of road length has been notified as ‘no parking’ areas,” a senior traffic police officer said.</p>.Bengaluru: BWSSB pushes phased plan to cut water loss.<p>The chief secretary instructed commissioners to identify suitable parking locations, create alternative spaces, and issue tenders for local maintenance. Officials said the plan is expected to generate revenue and bring discipline.</p>.<p>White-topped roads, built at Rs 12 crore per kilometre compared with conventional roads that cost just 10% of this, will be the first to be brought under the system. Roads built under TenderSURE and the Bengaluru Smart City project will also be included.</p>.<p>So far, the civic body has white-topped about 150 km of roads, including Indiranagar 100 Ft, RT Nagar main road, Sampige Road, Kalyan Nagar road, in and around Majestic, among others.</p>.<p>Even a large part of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from Kasturi Nagar to BEL Circle is also white-topped, but the stretch does not have a dedicated parking space.</p>.<p><strong>Towing vehicles</strong></p>.<p>The chief secretary also directed the five city corporations to provide 14 towing vehicles on rent to the traffic police to clear unauthorised parking. The parking fee is expected to be announced soon.</p>.<p><strong>At KR Market</strong></p>.<p>The KR Market basement, once a hub for anti-social activities, has been converted into a paid parking lot managed by Prince Royal Parking Solutions on a 10-year lease. The firm will pay Rs 40.5 lakh annually to the corporation.</p>.<p>Spread across 10,000 square metres, the facility can accommodate 20 cars and 400 two-wheelers. Charges are Rs 15 per hour for two-wheelers and Rs 25 per hour for cars, with higher rates for longer parking. For instance, parking a two-wheeler for 8 hours costs Rs 85, while for cars, it is Rs 165.</p>.<p><strong>In Gandhi Bazaar</strong> <br><br>A multi-level car park in Gandhi Bazaar, built at a cost of Rs 22.31 crore, accommodates 124 cars across four floors, with 25 retail shops on the ground floor. This facility has also been awarded to Prince Royal Parking Solutions on lease for Rs 15.5 lakh annually.</p>