Peripheral Ring Road project: BDA to acquire 71 acres for four interchanges 

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) issued a public notice on Tuesday, confirming its plan to acquire approximately 71 acres of land for constructing four interchanges along the proposed Peripheral Ring Road (PRR).
While the BDA had issued a preliminary notification over two years ago, it is now proceeding with the acquisition process as the Congress-led government shows renewed interest in the long-pending project.
In the public notice, the BDA has requested 258 property owners to present their land records to prove ownership or raise objections to the land acquisition.
The preliminary notification for the 71 acres of land, intended for building cloverleaf interchanges at Tumakuru Road, Ballari Road, Old Madras Road, and Hosur Road was issued in April 2022.
This notice comes about 17 years after the BDA issued the final notification for the acquisition of 1,810 acres of land for the 72-km PRR project, but farmers are still awaiting the compensation.
In April 2022, the BDA issued a preliminary notification for a total of 750 acres of land, but did not complete the acquisition formalities due to a lack of clarity from the government regarding the Rs 27,000-crore project.
