Persistent, uniform rains across Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The rainfall in the early hours of Monday was uniform and persistent across Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts, according to data reviewed by DH.
According to the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Management Centre, Kolagondanahalli, near Kanakapura, received a whopping 154.5 mm of rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Monday.
The Bengaluru South taluk received 151.2 mm, Anekal 143.7 mm, Bengaluru North 143.2 mm, Yelahanka 129.1 mm and Bengaluru East 108.4 mm. In the rural district, Devanahalli received 137.4 mm, Doddaballapur 136.6 mm, Nelamangala 116.2 mm and Hoskote 85.8 mm. In the Ramanagara district, Magadi received 147.3 mm, Ramanagara 133.5 mm, Kanakapura 73.6 mm, Channapatna received 70.8 mm and Harohalli 69.7 mm.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), which has four observatories in the city, recorded that Bengaluru city recorded 74 mm of rainfall from 11.30 pm on Sunday to 8.30 am on Monday, the highest in Karnataka. The IMD’s automatic weather stations at Hesaraghatta (Bengaluru Urban) and Rayalpadu (Kolar district) also recorded 7 mm of rainfall each.
Published 13 August 2024, 02:03 IST