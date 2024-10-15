Bengaluru PG owners' meeting today to protest BBMP’s regulations

<p>Bengaluru: Following the BBMP's issuance of closure notices to paying guest (PG) accommodations for non-compliance with various guidelines, the Federation of PG Owners Welfare Associations in Bengaluru has scheduled a meeting on Tuesday to protest the new directive.</p>.<p>The federation argues that these orders are causing unnecessary harassment to owners and creating rent-related issues for lower-level staff.</p>.<p>It also pointed out that the guidelines are too generic and fail to distinguish between large-scale PG facilities and small family homes converted into PG accommodations.</p>.Govt has powers to appoint Group A officers for BBMP: Karnataka High Court.<p>After the meeting, the federation plans to submit a memorandum to BBMP officials, requesting a relaxation of certain conditions. This development follows the civic body’s recent shutdown of over 21 PGs and issuance of closure notices to 2,320 facilities operating without the necessary permits.</p>.<p>Estimates suggest that Bengaluru has around 20,000 PG accommodations, most of which are in residential areas.</p>.<p>The BBMP’s new guidelines were introduced nearly a month after a 28-year-old woman from Bihar was stabbed to death inside a PG in Koramangala.</p>.<p>The guidelines require PGs to install CCTV cameras at every entry and exit point with a 90-day data backup, ensure a minimum of 70 square feet per occupant to prevent overcrowding, obtain a Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) licence to operate kitchens, and employ a 24/7 security guard, among other stipulations.</p>.<p>The federation is requesting that the 70 square feet rule account for the total built-up area, including dining spaces, rather than just the living room. They also seek to remove the security guard requirement, arguing that each PG already has a manager regulating entry, and that hiring additional security would increase costs, ultimately affecting the PG residents.</p>