<p>Mysuru: Manikarnika Dhoud, a marathon festival is scheduled to be held on November 23, Sunday, at 6.45 am, in Mysuru, as part of the ‘Nasha Mukth Bharath Campaign’.</p><p>The marathon is organised by the Taruni (young girls) Vibhag of Rashtra Sevika Samithi for girls belonging to the age group of 15 to 30 years. The first prize will be Rs 5,000, followed by Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,000 as second and third prizes, respectively.</p>.Mysuru Children's Literature Festival to be held on November 23.<p>The marathon will begin at Kuvempu Jnana Thana, near Vijaya Bank Circle, in Saraswathipuram, in Mysuru. It can be noted that Jhansi ki Rani, Lakhmi Bai was born as Manikarnika, on November 19, in 1828, in Varanasi, and the run is held to mark her 197<sup>th</sup> birth anniversary.</p><p>Nasha Mukth Bharath Campaign or Drug-Free India Campaign, is an initiative launched by the Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSJE) on August 15, 2020, to address the issue of substance abuse. The campaign aims for a drug-free India, by focusing on prevention, awareness, treatment, and rehabilitation.</p><p>Contact 81479 09336 or 97383 16275 for registration or register on your own at <a href="https://form.svhrt.com/690f5fe3ec1856c9e5f6aaa1">https://form.svhrt.com/690f5fe3ec1856c9e5f6aaa1</a>.</p>