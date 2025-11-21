Menu
Manikarnika Dhoud to be held on November 23 in Mysuru

The marathon will begin at Kuvempu Jnana Thana, near Vijaya Bank Circle, in Saraswathipuram, in Mysuru.
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 08:54 IST
Published 21 November 2025, 08:54 IST
