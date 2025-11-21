Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeauto

Toyota recalls 11,500 Urban Cruiser Hyryder units to replace dashboard component

The voluntary recall campaign is to inspect and replace the Combination Meter, if found faulty
Last Updated : 21 November 2025, 08:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 November 2025, 08:57 IST
Business NewsCarsToyotaAuto

Follow us on :

Follow Us