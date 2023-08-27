Plan to avert transformer blasts in Bengaluru delayed

While senior officials asserted that they have been trying to bring down the instances of transformer failures, data shows that there is not much of a change on the ground, indicating a need for a better management system. The transformer failure rate was 7.52 per cent in 2020-2021 and this increased to 7.9 per cent in 2021-22. In 2022-23, the failure rate stood at 7.95 per cent.