<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old man arrested in a child sexual abuse case died after jumping from the fifth floor of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>court building on Thursday, police said.</p><p>The deceased, identified as Gautam M, a resident of KR Puram, was arrested by the Adugodi police on April 21 this year and had been in judicial custody at the Parappana Agrahara Central Prison.</p><p>On Thursday, Gautam, along with another suspect, was brought to the Bengaluru city civil court complex for a hearing when he allegedly managed to break free from the handcuffs and jumped from the fifth floor. He was rushed to Victoria Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.</p><p>Originally from Rajasthan, Gautam ran an electrical shop in Chickpet and lived with his wife at A Narayanapura in KR Puram. His family members, who were present in the court, were left stunned by the incident.</p><p>Forensic experts examined the spot, and the Halasuru Gate police have taken up further investigations.</p>