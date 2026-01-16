<p>Crimes against children have dipped in the city, while the new Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has reshaped rape case registration.</p>.<p>Cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act fell by 9 per cent in 2025, while rape cases saw a significant shift.</p>.<p>Initial police data showed a decline in rape cases, but deeper analysis reveals an increase of 71 per cent in 2025 due to the BNS, which replaced the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on July 1, 2024.</p>.Bengaluru, etched in its names.<p>Section 69 of the new law addresses sexual intercourse by deceitful means, such as false marriage promises. Earlier, these could be treated as rape under IPC sections 375 and 90. As a result, sexual assault cases, including rape, in Bengaluru reached 314, nearly double the 2023 figure (183).</p>.<p>“In most POCSO cases, the victim knows the survivor, ensuring a high detection rate. Police act swiftly due to the law’s provisions and the nature of the crime. Detections deter but will not alone reduce cases,” said a senior Bengaluru police officer.</p>.<p>“Another factor is families approaching the police after learning of adolescent relationships. Since a minor’s consent is invalid, any sexual act is statutory rape,” he added.</p>.<p>There are two aspects to understanding crimes against women, said a senior officer. Case numbers have declined, but reporting has increased due to legal provisions such as identity protection and in-camera hearings.</p>.<p>"There has been a change in pattern: violent crimes against women have come down, but sexual assaults by deceit have risen. However, BNS Section 69 is sometimes misused to settle personal scores,” another senior Bengaluru police officer said.</p>.<p>The officer added that increased deterrent measures, especially improved patrolling and surveillance, led to a 20 per cent decline in molestation cases in 2025.</p>.<p>Officers said that while police enforcement is strict, societal intervention is key to curbing dowry deaths and cruelty by husband/relative cases. Dowry deaths rose by 27 per cent, while cruelty cases declined by 13 per cent.</p>