Police arrest doctor of Bengaluru hospital where female foetus was thrown in dustbin

The owner of a private hospital where an “illegally aborted” female foetus was found wrapped in a polythene cover and thrown in the dustbin has been arrested.
Police believe Dr Srinivasa, the owner of SPG Hospital and Diagnostic Centre located in Thirumalashettyhalli at Hoskote on Bengaluru's outskirts, performed at least eight illegal abortions since 2022. Police suspect that the actual number could be much higher.
According to police sources, most of the abortions involved out-of-wedlock pregnancies. Parents unhappy with the gender of the foetus also contacted Dr Srinivasa.
He has been taken into police custody for 12 days and will be interrogated by police and health department officials, said Mallikarjun Baldandi, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru District.
“We have confiscated his mobile phone and gathered all hospital records. Everything will be checked to verify his statements and gather more information related to the case,” Baldandi told DH.
On December 5, during a regular inspection, the District Family Welfare Officer found an unauthorised ultrasound machine at the SPG Hospital and Diagnostic Centre.
When the officials visited the hospital again on December 13 to seize the scanner after receiving permission from the district authorities, they found the hospital staff acting suspiciously, and eventually discovered the disposed of foetus, according to health department officials.
Based on a complaint from the District Family Welfare Officer, Thirumalashettyhalli police registered a criminal case against Sreenivasa, nurses Anita and Netra, hired house help Revati, and technician Radhika.
Dr Vivek Dorai, Deputy Director (Medical Acts), told DH that the ultrasound machine was empanelled in the name of one Deepika, a gynaecologist. Prima facie her part in the racket was not discovered, but after interrogating with Dr Srinivasa, she would be served notice, if necessary, Dr Dorai added.