<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka police chief MA Saleem on Friday visited several traffic-prone junctions in the eastern part of Bengaluru, focusing on the implementation of a plan to ease congestion. </p><p>Saleem, Director General and Inspector General of Police (DG&IGP) and Head of Police Force (HoPF), visited Bellandur, Devarabeesanahalli, Marathahalli and KR Puram junctions along the Outer Ring Road (ORR). </p><p>Bengaluru Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh and other traffic officers accompanied him. </p><p>Saleem said fixing traffic problems was one of his main priorities after his previous focus on law and order issues in Karnataka. </p><p>"We want to focus more on increasing the speed of the vehicles to some extent and reducing the journey time. This can be achieved by tweaking the signals, by slowing down the incoming vehicles. If you slow down vehicles coming into the city, for e.g. from the Hoskote side, the situation here (inside the city) can be better. Earlier, we used to do a gating system. That will be done. This can give relief in some of the most congested junctions," Saleem told <em>DH</em>. </p><p>He explained that in these traffic-prone junctions, more police personnel would be deployed, including specialised motor units like Cobra. </p><p>"We have requested four heavy-duty wreckers (towing trucks) from the BMTC so when their buses and other vehicles get into problems, they can be towed away. Strategic deployment would ensure that response time in case of breakdowns will be immediate," Saleem said. </p><p>"I can say that the average speed at those junctions has dropped. We have spoken to motorists as well and learnt that the commuting time is not satisfactory," the top officer added.</p>