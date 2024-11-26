Bengaluru Traffic Police collect Rs 66 lakh in traffic fines 

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) conducted enforcement drives between November 17 and 23, from 11:30 am to 4 pm, during which they registered a total of 5,929 traffic violations across 34 categories.</p>.<p>The violations included cases of no entry, riding without a helmet, and pillion riders without helmets.</p>.<p>As a result, the BTP collected approximately Rs 66.46 lakh in fines from 9,912 cases, including 5,929 violations from the drive and 3,983 pending cases.</p>.BBMP packs a punch; set to seal unauthorised portions of buildings.<p>On November 23 alone, the BTP registered 626 violations, including driving against one-way, wrong parking, footpath parking, riding on footpaths, and triple riding, collecting Rs 3.13 lakh in fines.</p>.<p>Also, from November 18 to 24, the BTP conducted a crackdown on drunk driving and over speeding. After checking 60,692 vehicles, they registered 802 cases of drunk driving and collected Rs 1.28 lakh in fines for 128 overspeeding violations.</p>