Police informer arrested on extortion charges

Bengaluru: A police informer has been arrested for allegedly colluding with three people to extort money from a scrap dealer. The suspects allegedly impersonated police officers to swindle Rs two lakh from the dealer.
S Niwas is a regular police informant in the Whitefield jurisdiction. A manhunt has been launched to trace the other three suspects.
According to the scrap dealer, the suspects arrived at his godown in Nallurahalli around 12 pm and claimed he was running it illegally. They beat up his employees and took Rs 20,000 from him.
The suspects forcefully transferred Rs 80,000 from the scrap dealer’s account. The conmen took his ATM card and withdrew Rs 50,000. Later that day, they returned the card, but only after taking another Rs 50,000 from him.
The dealer then filed a complaint with the police. An FIR was lodged under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 384 (extortion), and 506 (criminal intimidation).
(Published 24 April 2024, 02:00 IST)