'Police Marshals at CMR University' vow to combat drug, alcohol menace  

CMR University, in partnership with the Bengaluru City police and Aarohan Foundation, inaugurated 'Police Marshals at CMR University' in the city on Friday.
This collaborative initiative aligns with the city police's commitment to combating drug, tobacco, and alcohol abuse.
Addressing the gathering, Raman Gupta, Additional Commissioner of Police, East, highlighted the role of youth in disrupting the supply network of drugs. Gupta urged students to become warriors against drugs.
The CMRU Police Marshals' programme seeks to establish trust and rapport with students through various community-centric activities, including awareness drives, walkathons, marathons, and more. These student-led initiatives, conducted in collaboration with local law enforcement, aim to champion the cause against drug abuse, tobacco, and alcohol.
Present at the launch were HB Raghavendra, Vice-Chancellor of CMR University; Babu Devasenapati S, Director OSA and Partnerships at CMR University; Devaraja D, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Division; and Manisha Bhatt, Founder-Director of Aarohan Foundation.