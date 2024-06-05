Police nab two rowdy-sheeters for skipping court appearance

In separate incidents, the Bengaluru police arrested two rowdy-sheeters who had been granted bail in their respective cases, but failed to attend court sessions following their release.
The arrests are part of an ongoing drive to nab those accused in criminal cases, who have been evading court sessions, those with proclamations and non-bailable warrants against them, and those listed in the Long Pending Register (LPR).
Police undertook the drive on the directive of the City Police Commissioner B Dayananda.
In the first case, the Jeevan Bima Nagar police arrested 28-year-old Danush alias Chotthe, who had been evading arrest for two years on charges of criminal intimidation and life threats.
The JB Nagar police traced Danush’s location to Tamil Nadu, but were unsuccessful in nabbing him. However, the police learnt about his arrival in Bengaluru on May 30 and detained him near the Indira Canteen on Old Airport Road. Later, he was produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.
In another incident, the Banashankari police arrested a 25-year-old rowdy-sheeter, Shoaib Khan, hailing from Mallandur in Chikkamagaluru, who has been skipping court appearance in a three-year-old abduction case.
The police nabbed him on June 2 following court proclamation and arrest warrants.
Khan has five cases against him in the Banashankari, Pulakeshinagar, Shivajinagar, DJ Halli, and Wilson Garden police stations. A court remanded Khan to judicial custody.
Published 05 June 2024, 04:14 IST