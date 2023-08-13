Police open fire at rowdy-sheeter in Ramanagara

Ramanagara district DySP opened fire at a rowdy-sheeter trying to escape from the police during the recreation of a crime scene. Residents of Nalabandavadi, Matin and Shabaz Khan, had attacked a person called Sayal Khan using a machete near Ramanagara railway station. They were arrested by the police on Friday.
On Saturday, Matin was taken for the recreation of a crime scene to the railway station and was later taken to a place behind Mango Mandi on Bengaluru-Mangaluru Road for seizing the weapons they used for the attack.
While confiscating the weapons, Matin tried to escape the clutches of the police by assaulting them. He tore the uniform of constables Muniraju Nayaka and Roshan and started hitting them with stones.
Ramanagara DySP, Dinakar Shetty, fired in the air and asked Matin to stand still. But he continued to assault the constables. When he didn’t listen to repeated warnings, Shetty shot him in his left leg.
Following the firing, he fell unconscious. He was taken to a hospital in Rajarajeshwari Nagar along with the injured constables. All three are being treated at the same hospital and are out of danger.
Matin has robbery, attempt-to-murder and theft cases against him at Ramanagara town police station.