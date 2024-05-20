Arsenal will "keep knocking" until they win Premier League title: Arteta

"They (Arsenal's players) have done an incredible job and they have pushed every limit, every margin that we could find to try to win this Premier League," the Spaniard told reporters.

"Unfortunately it was a bit short and we could not deliver the big prize that we wanted because you can feel it that they are desperate for it."

Speaking to the crowd after the Everton game at The Emirates, Arteta, who was City boss Pep Guardiola's deputy for four years before taking charge at his former club Arsenal, vowed that they would keep pushing and win the title.

Expanding on that he later told reporters he could not say when that might come but that there was a fierce desire.

"We are on the right trajectory now so we need really to put the teeth and bite into it because we really want more."

Arteta said his team should also be proud because they were battling with City, who he described as "the best team in the history of the Premier League by far".

City beat visiting West Ham United 3-1 on Sunday to claim a record fourth straight premier league title.