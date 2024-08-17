Police, rescue workers talk man out of jumping from building

Bengaluru: A 42-year-old man attempted to jump from a residential building in southeastern Bengaluru on Friday before being rescued by the police and members of the public.
Police said Vikas climbed the terrace of his four-storeyed house in HSR Layout around 1.45 pm and threatened to jump down. Police officials and fire and emergency services personnel were dispatched immediately to the spot.
After convincing Vikas to not take the drastic step for over an hour, two police sub-inspectors and a constable from the HSR Layout station with the help of two people gathered at the spot, managed to rescue him around 3.15 pm. Fire and emergency services personnel, who were dispatched to the spot, also aided in the rescue efforts.
"He was admitted to a hospital and investigations have been launched to ascertain the cause," an officer said.
\"He is married, has children and is well-settled. He works as a freelancer," the cop added.
Published 16 August 2024, 23:51 IST