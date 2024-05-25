Policeman’s son fabricates assault story after bike accident  

Bengaluru: A policeman’s son, who fell from his bike in a drunken state, lied about him being assaulted by six people.
On May 21, 22-year-old Gowtham Subhash S, a resident of Manganahalli Cross in Ullal, reported to the Jnanabharathi police that six men on three motorbikes waylaid him at 9.30 pm the previous night. The incident occurred at 100 Feet Road near Pub House as he was returning home after meeting his friends.
Subhash alleged that the assailants asked whether he was the son of Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Suresha BH. When he confirmed this, they forcibly took him to a deserted area.
"They attacked me with a knife and said my father had created problems for them while on duty at the Kamakshipalya traffic police station,” Subhash claimed. “They also stomped me, saying they knew where my sister attends college, threatening to rape her. They also threatened that my father and mother would be killed.”
Subhash said he was left with injuries to his left hand, left shoulder and knee after the assault.
The Jnanabharathi police registered a case under IPC sections dealing with kidnapping, voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapon or means, and criminal intimidation.
The complaint's narrative raised suspicions when the police checked CCTV footage to corroborate the allegation.
During questioning, the police found that Subhash was returning home on the night of May 20 after having drinks with his friends in Kengeri. On the way, his TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle skidded and fell due to light rain.
The fall damaged the motorcycle and his Vivo smartphone. Afraid that his father would scold him for the accident, Subhash made up the assault story, police said.
Officials said Subhash took a shaving blade from his toolbox, sliced his left hand and left shoulder, called his father and some friends, and lied to them. Subhash’s father took him to the police station to file a complaint after visiting a hospital for treatment.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) S Girish told DH that they are considering legal action against Subhash.
Published 24 May 2024, 20:21 IST