Bengaluru policemen suspended over 'negligence in duty'

Bengaluru: Four policemen, including a sub-inspector (SI), have been suspended for negligence in their duties.
The suspension was enacted after an incident during CM Siddaramaiah's election campaign for Sowmya Reddy, the Congress candidate for Bangalore South, in Byrapura on April 8. A man named Riyaz Ahmed climbed onto the open van where CM Siddaramaiah was campaigning and garlanded him. Later, videos surfaced on the internet and news channels showing Ahmed with a pistol, raising concerns about the non-deposition of firearms ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.
The police department later clarified that Ahmed had received life threats; hence, he was exempted from the standard prohibition and allowed to keep the pistol.
Despite this, observed negligence by the policemen assigned to secure the van during the roadshow led to their suspension. Following a report, four officers, including a police SI, an assistant sub-inspector, and two constables, have been placed under suspension.
(Published 21 April 2024, 00:34 IST)