Polygraph, mind mapping crack servant theft

Police picked up Sharadamma and questioned her. But she denied stealing the valuables. Further probes by the police didn’t yield much, and they decided to question Sharadamma again.

As Sharadamma stood her ground, the police obtained permission from a court and subjected her to mind mapping and polygraph tests.

The results showed Sharadamma had stolen gold worth Rs 35 lakh. The police have recovered all the gold. A court had remanded Sharadamma to judicial custody.