<p class="bodytext">A troupe from Mandya will perform pooja kunita, a ritualistic folk dance from the old Mysore region, at Bangalore International Centre (BIC) on Saturday.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The dance is a celebration of spirituality, ancestry, and community. At the Bengaluru event, a sutradhar will explain its history, meaning, and rituals throughout the performance. Two artistes will perform acrobatics while balancing nearly 50 kilos of headgear, accompanied by musicians playing the tamte, tarsi, and nagarai. The chanting, energy, and rhythm build as the performers decorate prayer frames during the act.</p>.<p class="bodytext">K B Swamy will lead the 60-minute show, presented by Sri Vinayaka Yuvakara Kala Balaga.</p>.<p class="bodytext">This is the fourth event in the BIC Jaanapada bimonthly series, which showcases Karnataka’s folk traditions. It is curated by Tvarita Arts Collective India in association with BIC.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">On August 23, at 11 am, at BIC, Domlur. Entry free. RSVP at bangaloreinternationalcentre.org</span></p>