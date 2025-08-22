Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Pooja kunita at Bangalore International Centre on Saturday

K B Swamy will lead the 60-minute show, presented by Sri Vinayaka Yuvakara Kala Balaga.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 22:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 22:07 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsBangalore International Centre

Follow us on :

Follow Us