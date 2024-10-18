Poor quality of water in Bengaluru lake: NGT seeks report from state

<p>New Delhi: Pulling up the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka">Karnataka</a> government for not being able to check pollution in lakes in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-green-tribunal-ngt">National Green Tribunal</a> (NGT) sought reply from the various state authorities about poor quality of water in different water bodies.</p><p>The Principal Bench of the NGT headed by its chairperson Prakash Shrivastava took suo motu cognisance of the news report about ineffective functioning of sewage treatment plant (STPs) in 12 lakes in Bengaluru.</p><p>The NGT quoting the media reports said that the BBMP’s STPs at 15 lakes across the city are not effective in improving the water quality of these lakes. </p><p>Despite the installation of STPs, 12 lakes have recorded poor water quality multiple times over the past 31 months.</p><p> The Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) reports that nine out of those twelve lakes were classified under the worst water quality category (Class E) on more than four occasions. </p>.'Can’t sleep whenever it rains': Bengaluru residents live in fear of overflowing lakes.<p>Uttarahalli Lake had the worst water quality on 16 occasions.</p><p>The news item highlights that many lakes are on the brink of ecological collapse. High levels of pollution are evident, with various lakes showing water quality far below acceptable standards. </p><p>Furthermore, it is alleged that these STPs are not maintaining the desired water quality, the NGT order said. </p><p>For instance, crucial parameters like fecal coliform, ammoniacal nitrogen, and total nitrogen were missing in several reports.</p><p>High levels reflected in the reports can lead to eutrophication, harmful algal blooms, and decreased dissolved oxygen, which are detrimental to aquatic life, the NGT order said.</p><p>The NGT sought reply from the KSPCB, Central Pollution Control Board, Ministry of Environment and Forests, BBMP, Karnataka Wetland Authority and Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner. </p><p>The matter was transferred to the Southern Bench of the NGT and posted on December 2, 2024, for further hearing.</p>