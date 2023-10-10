Poor visibility at Hubballi airport makes Indigo flight return to Bengaluru

However, following scattered low clouds and poor visibility, the flight could not land at the Hubballi airport, hence, it circled around the city for nearly 35 minutes, and returned to Bengaluru for refuelling.



After refuelling at Bengaluru airport the flight departed for Hubballi and landed at 10:50 am.



There were 58 passengers on board. While returning, 60 passengers departed to Bengaluru. The passengers on both sides had to wait for 3.5 hours.



According to Indigo staff, during winter, they often face this issue in mornings at Hubballi airport. Therefore, the aircraft carry extra fuel as well. However on Tuesday, the weather was not favourable to land even after waiting for 35 minutes.