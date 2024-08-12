Postcards featuring Indian Olympic medal winners to be released today

Bengaluru: Ahead of Independence Day, the Karnataka Postal Circle is organising the 'Har Ghar Tiranga 2024' campaign with a heritage walk across the city on Monday.
Starting from Mail Motor Service, Vasanthnagar, the heritage walk will end at the Sandesh Museum on Museum Road, traversing Beaulieu at Palace Road and the Bengaluru General Post Office.
A set of postcards featuring Indian medal winners at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be released at Sandesh Museum at 10 am. The postcards are made in dual colours, depicting the number of medals won by Indian Olympians.
The release of postcards will reflect the spirit of sportsmanship and India’s performance at the Olympics, said S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General of Karnataka Circle.
Pramila Gudanda Aiyyappa, an Indian heptathlete who participated in the 2000 and 2008 Summer Olympics, will be the chief guest for the programme.
The newly released postcards will be on sale at the Bengaluru GPO and the Belagavi, Mangaluru and Mysuru head post offices for philatelists and the general public. The special cancellation will be given at Sandesh Museum.
Published 12 August 2024, 02:44 IST