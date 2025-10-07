Potholes tarnish Malleswaram’s shine  

<p>Bengaluru: Malleswaram’s roads are usually better maintained than most parts of the city, given the steady footfall of shoppers and food enthusiasts.</p>.<p>Yet, two stretches continue to trouble commuters — the crossroad at the Sampige Theatre signal and the 11th Main Road.</p>.<p>The crossroad near Sampige Theatre is vital for residents heading towards Rajajinagar and the city’s northeast. Despite its importance, the left side of the road is marred by poor patchwork repairs. Asphalt debris from lifted tar covers the stretch, posing risks to pedestrians and motorists.</p>.<p>A nearly invisible pothole on this one-way road has caused several two-wheeler riders to skid and fall while trying to avoid it. Pedestrians also trip over the loose asphalt scattered by passing vehicles.</p>.Bengaluru's pothole-ridden Dr Rajkumar Road turns death trap.<p>If the Sampige Theatre junction is troublesome, 11th Main Road is far worse. Running parallel to the railway track beside the old BJP office, it is riddled with deep potholes.</p>.<p>Though not heavily used by regular commuters, this stretch sees frequent movement of BMTC buses and gas cylinder transport vehicles.</p>.<p>Residents blame the damage on rough unloading practices. "They literally throw the empty cylinders onto the road while unloading, and over time, it leaves major breaks,” said Kiran, a local resident.</p>.<p>Waterlogging has worsened the situation. A resident said stagnant rainwater and overflow from the nearby BBMP public toilet had weakened the surface. “The water stagnated here for days. Slowly, the weight of it sank the road and undid all the tar,” he explained.</p>.<p>Despite persistent issues, the two stretches have not been prioritised by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA).</p>.<p>“We are working with many roads around Malleswaram, and these got left out because they were not prioritised,” said a senior official. “But we will get to it as soon as possible and fix it.”</p>.<p>For now, these two damaged stretches remain glaring exceptions in Malleswaram’s otherwise well-maintained road network, posing daily hazards to commuters and pedestrians.</p>