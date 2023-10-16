Bengaluru: Poultry farm owner unleashes dog on girl as 'revenge'

Police have arrested a poultry farm owner who allegedly unleashed his dog on a minor girl as revenge against her parents in Magadi on the southwestern outskirts of Bengaluru.
Police said Nagaraj had asked the couple — daily wage workers at a neighbouring poultry farm — to join his establishment. But they declined the offer, infuriating him. In revenge, he unleashed his pet dog on their 15-year-old daughter, police added.
The incident occurred on October 9 when the girl was returning from school. As she approached Nagaraj’s house, he unleashed his dog, according to police.
“She was frightened by the dog and shouted for help. By the time neighbours rushed to the spot, she was injured grievously. She was taken to the Magadi government hospital,” a police officer close to the investigation said.
The owner of the poultry farm where the victim’s parents work lodged a complaint at the Kudur police station.