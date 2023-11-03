Pregnant woman, neighbour fatally run over by lorry on Hosur main road

Two women, including a soon-to-be mother, were fatally run over by a lorry on Hosur main road in the Bommasandra Industrial Area, South Bengaluru, on Thursday morning.
The women have been identified as Rukhiya (28), a resident of Madanapalle, Andhra Pradesh, and Lakshmamma (50), a resident of Varthur. Rukhiya's sister, Rabiya, 29, who was also present, escaped unhurt.
Following the accident, Rabiya filed a police complaint.
Hebbagodi police said that Rukhiya was visiting her uncle and was staying at his house in Varthur. Her uncle requested his neighbour, Lakshmamma, to accompany Rukhiya, who was seven months' pregnant, to the hospital on Thursday.
The accident occurred around 11.15 am when Rukhiya and Lakshmamma were crossing the road in front of Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Bommasandra. They were trying to get to the hospital for Rukhiya's appointment.
The lorry driver knocked down the two women and ran over them, while Rabiya narrowly escaped being hit. Rukhiya and Lakshmamma died on the spot.
Hebbagodi police detained the driver, identified as Giridharan, 26, and have registered an FIR against him for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.