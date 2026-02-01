<p>Bengaluru: The Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Associations has called on the state government to approach the Supreme Court against the High Court’s decision to allow bike taxis to operate in the state. </p>.<p>Last week, the Karnataka High Court allowed bike taxis to operate as commercial transport. The long-standing dispute began in June 2025, with the state government cracking down on the usage of whiteboard bikes for commercial purposes. </p>.<p>“The Motor Vehicle Act clearly states that a ‘motor cab’ is a vehicle designed for the same commercial transport of passengers. Motorcycles cannot be considered as motor cabs; they do not fit the description in any shape or form. They have no cover, no safety features, and are at a high risk of serious injury or death in the event of an accident,” said S Nataraj Sharma, the federation’s president. </p>.Drivers & ride-hailing firms cheer Karnataka HC's bike taxi verdict, transport body opposes.<p class="bodytext">The Federation has urged the government to file a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court to get a stay order against the High Court’s decision. “The government has full power to regulate, restrict or deny licenses in public interest. Therefore, not granting permission to bike taxis cannot be considered unconstitutional. This is a matter of policy and the Supreme Court has held that courts cannot interfere in matters of policy,” he said, adding that bike taxis impact the livelihood of auto, bus, and cab drivers who operate within the purview of the Motor Vehicles Act. </p>