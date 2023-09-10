Private transport strike in Bengaluru: Some schools declare holiday

The functioning of some of the private schools in Bengaluru is likely to be hit on Monday when the Federation of Private Transport Association has called for a bandh.
Some schools that depend on private vehicles for transportation in the city have declared a holiday.
Even the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka has extended the support for bandh, but it has not declared a holiday for its member schools.
In a statement, Association general secretary D Shashi Kumar said, “As some schools have declared a holiday, especially in the Central Business District area, it has created confusion among parents. I would like to make it clear that there is no general holiday for all the schools. Schools associated with private vehicles for commuting have declared a holiday.”
Kumar requested parents to make arrangements for pick-up and drop-off of children on that particular day.
“We have also extended our moral support to the bandh with a request to the government to consider their demands as private vehicle services are much needed for schools,” he stated.
Meanwhile, in some cases, parents have themselves requested the schools for a holiday.
“Several working parents, who can’t pick up and drop off kids on time have requested a holiday. Considering the inconvenience, we have permitted such kids,” said a principal of a private school located in Central Bengaluru.