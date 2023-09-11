'Project Madhunetri' to focus on early diagnoses of diabetic retinopathy in Bengaluru

Diabetic retinopathy is a common complication, but many patients are left undiagnosed or receive delayed diagnosis due to lack of proper access to healthcare.
Highlighting the importance of detecting and treating diabetic retinopathy, Dr Sahana GV, who runs Parvati Nethralaya, a category eye clinic, told DH that 'Project Madhunetri', inaugurated on Sunday, was an attempt to create awareness about the condition that affects the retina of the eye so it can be detected and treated as early as possible.
The project aims to enable the screening of patients with diabetes with mobile screening devices and initiate early treatment for diabetic retinopathy (DR) at nominal or no cost.
"Public health campaigns by governmental and non-governmental organisations must promote a healthy lifestyle and regular eye check-ups for patients with diabetes," she said.
Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dinesh Gundu Rao, who was present at the inauguration, said he would discuss how DR screening could be incorporated into the government's proposed door-to-door health check-up programme, Gruha Arogya.