PV Quiz Championship: Bengaluru zonal round on December 15

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru zonal round of the Prajavani Quiz Championship will be held on December 15. </p>.<p>The venue is RV Auditorium, RV Teachers College, RV Road, Jayanagar 2nd Block. </p>.<p>Only students of classes 7 to 10 can participate. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Any number of teams can participate from one school, but there must be at least two members in a team. </p>.<p class="bodytext">Entry is free for all. Spot registrations begin at 9 am. </p>.<p class="bodytext">For more information, call 7338018541 between noon and 5 pm, Monday to Friday. </p>