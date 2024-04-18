JOIN US
Private bus goes up in flames at Majestic

Last Updated 17 April 2024, 22:56 IST

Bengaluru: A private sleeper bus caught fire near the Kempegowda bus station in the heart of the city on Wednesday evening. No injuries were reported. 

The stationary bus went up in flames near Amar Hotel around 6.30 pm. Passersby reported the incident to the fire station and two fire tenders doused the flames. However, by then, the bus was charred.

The bus driver, conductor and cleaner were outside and escaped unharmed. No passengers were inside when the accident occurred. 

(Published 17 April 2024, 22:56 IST)
