Quality upgrades, research push to mark Ramaiah–Mount Sinai tie-up

Bengaluru: The Ramaiah Memorial Hospital (RMH) in Bengaluru has entered a partnership with the New York-based Mount Sinai Health System, aimed at upgrading its services across domains.
Dr Samin Sharma, Director of the Cardiovascular Clinical Institute at Mount Sinai, spoke with DH about the collaboration and its larger objectives.
Excerpts from the interview.
What are the focus areas and timelines marked for the partnership?
The specialty areas in focus will include oncology, cardiology, urology, and neurosciences. Raising the quality of services to international standards was an important objective for RMH in pursuing this partnership. This is a 10-year partnership that will involve setting up of infrastructure and detailed training. The plan is to identify the tangibles and review the progress made every few months.
This being a collaborative exercise, what does Mount Sinai expect to gain from its India entry?
We have multiple international collaborations with countries, including China and Peru. This is the first such arrangement in India. It does extend Mount Sinai’s global presence and presents an opportunity to our trainees to come to India. I know many students who want to visit India to understand tropical diseases better.
How integral is research to this partnership?
Apart from healthcare services, we are looking at research as a key area. At Mount Sinai, we do extensive early-stage clinical trials. RMH has a centre dedicated to research; it can become a hub of these trials. Researchers in RMH can have access to the facilities at Mount Sinai. Video access also makes it easier for the people here to understand practices Mount Sinai follows — for instance, in quality assurance meetings, grand rounds, and lectures.
The WHO estimates that one in the world’s five cardiovascular diseases-triggered deaths happen in India. What do you see as gaps?
Until recently, the lack of healthcare was a critical issue. People with heart conditions are also found delaying medical intervention because they don’t get these conditions diagnosed in time. I believe that the economic factors have a larger role to play than the quality of the available healthcare. With the government taking the lead in health insurance schemes, I’m hoping that access will no longer be an issue. With widespread adoption of these schemes, I expect to see evidence of decreasing incidence in the next few years.
How are India’s healthcare systems positioned to adopt AI?
Top hospitals have already brought AI into their systems. The pace at which the adoption happens globally is also important; unlike in the past, it doesn’t take much time. I see a surge in adoption as the technologies become more refined. In rural areas, AI tools can significantly improve interventions like the detection of heart attacks with ECG readings.