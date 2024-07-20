Quality upgrades, research push to mark Ramaiah–Mount Sinai tie-up

Until recently, the lack of healthcare was a critical issue. People with heart conditions are also found delaying medical intervention because they don’t get these conditions diagnosed in time. I believe that the economic factors have a larger role to play than the quality of the available healthcare. With the government taking the lead in health insurance schemes, I’m hoping that access will no longer be an issue. With widespread adoption of these schemes, I expect to see evidence of decreasing incidence in the next few years.