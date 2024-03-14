Ragpicker rescued from abductors posing as cops in B'luru

Bengaluru: A 50-year-old ragpicker was allegedly abducted by three men posing as cops, demanding a ransom of Rs 5 lakh.
Police managed to catch the suspects red-handed. One of them was identified as 33-year-old Muzammil Pasha, listed as a history-sheeter at the Yelahanka police station. The other two, Syed Shifu, 32, and Syed Yousaf, 35, are residents of Kogilu near Yelahanka.
According to police, on March 6 at midnight, the gang entered the house of Masoom, the ragpicker, impersonating officers from the Amruthahalli police station. They accused Masoom of being involved in a criminal case, "detained" him for investigation, and took him to a desolate location, as per Masoom's complaint.
Masoom told the police that the gang threatened him and demanded Rs 5 lakh for his release. He was beaten with bottles and machetes. However, officers from the Amruthahalli police station happened to pass by, rescuing him.
The suspects were arrested under IPC sections 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 364A (kidnapping for ransom), and 506 (criminal intimidation).
(Published 13 March 2024, 22:53 IST)