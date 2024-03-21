Rainwater harvesting park’s 14-year legacy: New techniques to show the way forward

Bengaluru: The rainwater harvesting (RWH) theme park, established by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) in Jayanagar, marks its 14th year of operations on Thursday.
Covering an expansive acre, the theme park serves as an informative hub for various RWH techniques, boasting of 26 models and live demonstrations. Throughout its tenure, the park has welcomed approximately 61,147 visitors.
Modest adoption
Despite the BWSSB’s proactive efforts to foster awareness through such initiatives, RWH adoption remains modest in the city. RWH systems play a pivotal role in bolstering the water security of Bengaluru, offering numerous benefits.
Efficient utilisation of water collected through RWH reduces reliance on Cauvery water, while surplus water is channelled into the ground via percolation pits, thus replenishing groundwater levels.
BWSSB’s data suggests only 1.97 lakh out of the nearly 10.6 lakh water connections in the city have integrated RWH systems. About 39,000 households continue to incur penalties for non-RWH compliance.
Space constraints
Senior BWSSB officials attribute the low adoption rate to various factors, including space constraints in older properties.
“The mandatory RWH implementation rule came into force in 2011 and would retrospectively apply to all properties constructed in a 60x40 feet plot. However, many houses that were constructed earlier do not have provisions to implement the system and hence, continue to pay a penalty even to this day,” a senior BWSSB official said.
However, another official highlights the need for a mindset shift among residents, since many have reservations over using rainwater.
Estimates by WELL Labs suggests implementing rainwater harvesting effectively could potentially fulfil up to 17% of the city’s total water requirement.
Emphasis on public spaces
While residential RWH systems alleviate demand, the installation of percolation pits, storage tanks, and open wells remain pivotal, officials said. These systems significantly enhance groundwater levels by capturing runoff water and facilitating percolation.