Ramachandra Guha to release manifesto on climate change

Bengaluru: Bapu ke Log, a national Gandhian organisation working towards the mitigation of climate crisis, will release its manifesto on Sunday.
The launch event will take place at the Gandhi Bhavan, Kumara Park, at 11 am.
The manifesto highlights the organisation’s non-violent movement towards combating climate change, with the core of their program being a 70 to 30 economy.
According to the organisation, at least 70% of human labour must be involved in the production of all goods and services while the loss of labour must not be more than 30% of man-days. The organisation also believes that the drive towards complete automation across processes is at the root of a civilisational crisis the country is facing.
Janata Dal (United) Rajya Sabha MP Anil Hegde will release the manifesto. Author and historian Ramachandra Guha will be present along with Prasanna, theatre artist, and Vinod Vyasulu, economist.