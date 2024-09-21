Ramaiah Hospital fire aftermath: Doctors at private hospitals stress on stringent safety measures

Bengaluru: In the wake of an accidental fire at Ramaiah Memorial Hospital on Thursday, doctors at private hospitals are stressing on the stringent safety measures implemented to prevent such incidents.
A 34-year-old patient died hours after a fire erupted in the Critical Care Unit (CCU) of the hospital in northern Bengaluru. The fire was suspected to have been caused by a short circuit on the first floor.
Most multi-specialty private hospitals, which typically exceed 21 meters in height, are required to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the state Fire and Emergency Services Department. This NOC is also necessary for registration as a private medical establishment under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments (KPME) Act.
"Nearly all private hospitals have implemented risk-mitigation strategies for fire emergencies, including fire detection and suppression systems. These measures are crucial to protect patients and staff and to prevent significant property damage," stated Dr Govindaiah Yatheesh, president, Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA).
In addition to conducting mock drills twice a year and regularly testing fire detection systems and equipment, hospitals ensure a fire evacuation plan is in place to minimise harm. Quarterly training for personnel is also standard practice.
Dr YL Rajashekar, medical director and founder of an eye hospital in JP Nagar, noted, "Hospitals submit a self-declaration to the fire department each year, confirming compliance with regulations. Fire department officials also conduct inspections every two years to assess equipment quality, along with mandatory four-day training for our staff."
However, he pointed out the challenge posed by the limited number of verified third-party agencies authorised to provide fire safety equipment and training.
A retired police officer, formerly with the fire and emergency services, pointed out that some older medical establishments — both government and private — struggle to meet all NOC requirements.
"While many have implemented safety measures like assembly points and trained personnel, the installation of separate patient and evacuation-ready lifts may not be feasible," he said.
He called for regular joint inspections by fire safety officers and Electricity Supply Companies (Escoms) to evaluate electrical equipment and reduce fire risks from short circuits.
