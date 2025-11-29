<p>Varanasi (UP): The food and drugs department of the Uttar Pradesh government filed a case on Friday against 12 more pharmaceutical firms in connection with the codeine-containing cough syrup-smuggling case in Varanasi.</p>.<p>Previously, the department had filed a case against 26 firms.</p>.Illegal cough syrup trade: UP Police book 12 medical store owners.<p>Inspector Janab Ali of the department said the case against the 26 firms was filed on November 15. At that time, 12 suspicious firms were also found.</p>.<p>When a team went to investigate these 12 firms, they were either found closed or there were other shops operating at the same addresses, Ali said.</p>.<p>He said notices were issued to the operators of these pharmaceutical firms, seeking a clarification. When the owners of these firms failed to submit their responses, a case was filed against them at the Kotwali police station. </p>