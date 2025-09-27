Ramalinga Reddy blames BJP legislators for Bengaluru’s poor roads

<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy on Friday placed the blame for Bengaluru’s pothole-riddled roads at the feet of the city’s BJP legislators. “I am not saying ‘there are no potholes’. But BJP legislators who were given huge funds for fixing the roads in 2019 did not construct quality roads, nor did they maintain existing ones,” Reddy told reporters during a media interaction in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>BJP legislators in Bengaluru cumulatively received Rs 6,116.73 crore under the Nava Nagarothana Scheme in 2019 against Rs 740 crore that Congress MLAs received, said Reddy. “But the ministers and MLAs representing Assembly constituencies in Bengaluru presided over sub-standard work, which is why we have potholes on the roads today,” the minister added.</p>.Bengaluru Metro’s fare hike: Confusion and contradictions.<p class="bodytext">Responding to the BJP’s symbolic protest – filling up potholes on Bengaluru’s roads – Reddy said, “They have filled potholes in front of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar’s house and in other areas. I suggest they use stone aggregate instead of using only mud.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">Daring both incumbent and former BJP legislators from Bengaluru to inform the public how they had spent the money allocated for development and repair of roads, he added, “Once a road is built, it should last at least 10 years. If potholes appear on the road, the rule stipulates that the contractor must undertake maintenance work for three years. But this rule was not followed during BJP’s rule.”</p>.<p class="bodytext">There was no permanent solution to the problem of potholes, said Reddy. “When it rains, potholes are bound to appear. The CM has himself held a meeting and instructed officials to ensure potholes are filled in a month’s time. The Deputy CM is constantly monitoring the task. Work is under way on underground drains, electric lines, on the roads as well,” said the minister.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Reminding the BJP that 17 two-wheelers had died after stumbling on potholes in Bengaluru during its tenure, Reddy added, “We held a protest then. The Chief Justice of Karnataka summoned the BBMP Commissioner to court and sought information on what the civic body was doing to fill the potholes. But no such thing has happened under our rule. We have taken swift action.”</p>