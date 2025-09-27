Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Ramalinga Reddy blames BJP legislators for Bengaluru’s poor roads

BJP legislators in Bengaluru cumulatively received Rs 6,116.73 crore under the Nava Nagarothana Scheme in 2019 against Rs 740 crore that Congress MLAs received, said Reddy.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 21:44 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 September 2025, 21:44 IST
Bengaluru newsRamalinga ReddyRoads

Follow us on :

Follow Us