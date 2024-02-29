Raman Research Institute celebrates Open Day

Bengaluru: More than 3,000 visitors participated in the annual Open Day at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) on Wednesday.
The Open Day, organised on the occasion of the National Science Day, saw the institute host 40 scientific experiments explaining numerous basic science concepts across astronomy, liquid crystals, light and scattering, soft condensed matter and other areas.
A special exhibit showcased RRI’s contributions in the space sciences and demonstrated its participation in major space-based missions in co-ordination with the Indian Space Research Organisation (Isro). The exhibits included the recently launched X-ray Polarimeter Satellite (XPoSat).
The Raman Museum which houses a large collection of precious stones, crystals and rocks collected by the institute’s founder and Nobel laureate Professor C V Raman and the Raman Archival Gallery hosted visitors in large numbers.
(Published 29 February 2024, 04:18 IST)