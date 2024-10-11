Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Ranga Shankara theatre fest to run till Nov 10 in Bengaluru's J P Nagar

Motley Productions from Mumbai will present ‘Dastaan-e-Ashok-o-Akbar’ on Friday at 7:30 pm. Directed by Naseeruddin Shah and performed by Ratna Pathak Shah, the play is based on Ashok Lal’s writings.
DHNS
Last Updated : 10 October 2024, 23:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2024, 23:37 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsRanga Shankara

Follow us on :

Follow Us