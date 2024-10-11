Ranga Shankara theatre fest to run till Nov 10 in Bengaluru's J P Nagar

<p>Bengaluru: The Ranga Shankara Theatre Festival will run till November 10 at Ranga Shankara in J P Nagar.</p>.<p>Motley Productions from Mumbai will present ‘Dastaan-e-Ashok-o-Akbar’ on Friday at 7:30 pm. Directed by Naseeruddin Shah and performed by Ratna Pathak Shah, the play is based on Ashok Lal’s writings.</p>.<p>In ‘Dastaan-e-Ashok-o-Akbar,’ Lal follows the time-honoured traditions of Dastaangoi to weave a tale of magic and mystery set in contemporary times, rich with coincidences and gallantry, all infused with a distinctly Utopian touch.</p>.Bengaluru: Hebbal-Sarjapur metro line gets UDD’s green signal; finance dept review next .<p>The Mumbai-based G5A Forum, BNP Paribas, and Dur Se Brothers will present ‘The Far Post’ on Saturday at 7.30 pm, written and directed by Yuki Ellias.</p>.<p>Ranga Shankara, in collaboration with Kahe Vidushak, will stage ‘Kahaniyan’ based on Kannada short stories translated into Hindi — on Sunday at 7.30 pm. The stories, by Keshavareddy Handrala, Venkatesha Machakanura and Basavaraj Sabarada, are directed by Devendra Raj Ankur.</p>.<p>The festival also includes workshops on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 am to 2 pm, along with puppetry performances on Sunday.</p>.<p>Tickets are available at www.bookmyshow.com, http://www.bookmyshow.com and at the venue.</p>