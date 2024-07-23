Ranga Shankara to host Girish Karnad’s classic play ‘Tughlaq’    

Bengaluru: Bengaluru-based arts curator Bhoomija will present Girish Karnad’s Kannada play ‘Tughlaq’ at Ranga Shankara on Saturday, with performances scheduled at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm.
The play is designed and directed by Kannada theatre director S Surendranath, with scenography by renowned stage designer and film director MS Sathyu.
A stellar cast, including Keerthi Bhanu, Hulugappa Kattimani, Ganapati Hitthalakai, Soumya Bhagwat, Krishna Hebbale, Berty Olivera, Anurag Sharma, Yatheesh N Kollegala, Salian Umesh Narayana, Murali Shringeri and others, will feature in the performance.
Surendranath called the play “one of the greatest” in Indian theatre, emphasising its enduring relevance. “Political strategies, religious intrigues, religiopolitical conflicts and personal relationships are interlocked in the play. This presentation aims to bring it closer to contemporary times,” he said.
Published 22 July 2024, 21:31 IST