Rare blood registry launched in Bengaluru

<p class="bodytext">Rotary Bangalore TTK Blood Centre, Bangalore Medical Services Trust (BMST), is forming a rare donor registry, a database of voluntary donors of rare blood groups, and a repository of frozen red cell units of rare blood types.</p>.<p class="bodytext">It is a joint initiative of Karnataka State Blood Transfusion Council and the Centre. It has the technical expertise and support of National Institute of Immunohematology (NIIH) ICMR Mumbai, New York Blood Center, USA and International Society of Blood Transfusion, (ISBT, Amsterdam).</p>.Donate blood to keep your heart healthy.<p class="bodytext">The programme includes training and awareness (about rare blood groups) for blood centres across Karnataka. Extended blood group testing using serology and molecular techniques will help identify rare blood types among patients and their family members.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The programme is being launched on the occasion of the National Voluntary Blood Donation Day, which is celebrated on October 1 every year.</p>