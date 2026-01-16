<p>The Citizen Welfare Association of Richmond and Langford Town, in collaboration with BLR Hubba, is organising a day-long neighbourhood festival across the park and streets of Richmond Town on Sunday.</p>.<p>Titled 'RichLang Rasthe Habba', the event will begin at noon and feature a flea market showcasing homegrown and eco-conscious brands.</p>.Bengaluru, etched in its names.<p>Live performances by artistes such as Vasu Dixit, The Flute Boxers and Shingeri Melam will add to the festivities.</p>.<p>In keeping with its eco-friendly focus, attendees are encouraged to carry their own water bottles, bags and containers. Food at the event will be served in reusable steel utensils.</p>.<p>The festival will also include curated activities for senior citizens and children, along with an animal adoption drive. The event is pet-friendly.</p>.<p><strong>Streets alive, all day</strong></p>.<p>When: Sunday<br>Time: 12 pm to 8.30 pm<br>Where: Richmond Town Park and surrounding streets</p>