Rasthe Habba to be organised in Bengaluru's Richmond Town

Live performances by artistes such as Vasu Dixit, The Flute Boxers and Shingeri Melam will add to the festivities.
Last Updated : 15 January 2026, 22:16 IST
Published 15 January 2026, 22:16 IST
Bengaluru

